Stephens Lowers Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

