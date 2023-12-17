Stephens Begins Coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.6 %

PACB opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,101 shares of company stock worth $1,342,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,820 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

