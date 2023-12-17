SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.21. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

