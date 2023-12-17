S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading 0.8% Higher

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.22. 47,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 14,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

