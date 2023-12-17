SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.38. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

