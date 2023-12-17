SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 450 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137,086 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 440,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

