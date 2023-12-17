Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SFNC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,640,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

