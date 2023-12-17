Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Declines By 18.5%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 536,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

ZTE Stock Up 11.8 %

About ZTE

ZTE stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. ZTE has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

