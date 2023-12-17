Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Increases By 22.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHY stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Inpex has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

