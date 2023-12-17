Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Rises By 21.8%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 1,111.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 33,591 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in EG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $600,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGGF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. EG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

