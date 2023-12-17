Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Expands By 21.9%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,299,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 6,809,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
88 Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 88 Energy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.