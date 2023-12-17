Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Expands By 21.9%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,299,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 6,809,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

88 Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

About 88 Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

88 Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. The company's projects includes 75% working interest in the Phoenix project, which covers an area of approximately 62,324 net acres; 75% working interest in the Icewine West project covering an area of approximately 121,996 net acres; 100% working interest in Peregrine project, which covers an area of approximately 125,741 net acres; 100% working interest in the Leonis project covering an area of approximately 25,600 net acres; 100% working interest in the Umiat unit, which covers an area of approximately 17,633 net acres; and 100% working interest in the Yukon leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 net acres located in onshore, North Slope of Alaska, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.