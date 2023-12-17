Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 21.44 ($0.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £364.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,072.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56).

Insider Activity at Capita

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,340.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 102,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,417. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Further Reading

