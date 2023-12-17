Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.