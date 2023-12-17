Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 311.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $54.97 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

