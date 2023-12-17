Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.91.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

