Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 281,376 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $204,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 19,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 8.6% during the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.52.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.