Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 4% on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 705,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,117,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Specifically, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,206,993.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,180,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,889,054 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,525. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

