Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.