Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,170 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,808 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 281,283 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,775,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

