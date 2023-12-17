Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

