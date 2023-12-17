Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

