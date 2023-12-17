Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $439.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

