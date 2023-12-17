Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,484,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 272,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after buying an additional 179,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,334,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $569.33 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $336.15 and a 1 year high of $575.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.20.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

