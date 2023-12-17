Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,775 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5,916.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 98,770 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,656,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

