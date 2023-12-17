Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $475.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $414.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.