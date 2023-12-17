Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $51.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

RYAN opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.47. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

