Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Sells $6,783,750.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

