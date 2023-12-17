RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.0 days.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of EENEF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. RS Group has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

