RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.0 days.
RS Group Price Performance
Shares of EENEF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. RS Group has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $10.07.
About RS Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.