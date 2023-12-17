Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROL. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $672,000. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

