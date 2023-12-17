Reviewing Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) and Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Toyota Industries pays an annual dividend of $96.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 120.7%. Oshkosh pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toyota Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oshkosh has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oshkosh and Toyota Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $8.28 billion 0.85 $173.90 million $7.94 13.51 Toyota Industries N/A N/A N/A $347.86 0.23

Analyst Recommendations

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Toyota Industries. Toyota Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oshkosh and Toyota Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 5 9 0 2.64 Toyota Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00

Oshkosh currently has a consensus price target of $111.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Oshkosh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Toyota Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Toyota Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 5.56% 17.55% 7.21% Toyota Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Toyota Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Toyota Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense; and snow removal vehicles for airports and military bases. Its Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment offers aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles for airports; and broadcast vehicles, including electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles for broadcasters and command trucks. Its Commercial segment design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front- and rear-discharge concrete mixers for concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies. The company also offers counterbalanced lift trucks, electric reach trucks, skid steer loaders, tow tractors, and electric tow tractors; stationary/fixed type racks, nesting pallets, mobile racks, and automated storage and retrieval systems; and automatic guided vehicle systems, high speed rail guided vehicle systems, and automatic guided lift and pallet trucks. It provides spinning machines, such as ring spinning and roving frames; weaving machinery; and cotton classing and yarn testing instruments, as well as leases materials handling systems and industrial equipment. The company also offers aerial work platforms; in-house transporters; software; and funding, loan, and other financial services. It is involved in the operation of sports facility and nursing homes; real estate leasing; trucking, warehousing, distribution consulting; building management, construction, and real estate; travel agency, renovation, sale of tube amplifiers, and organizing and running of events; personnel placement, contract office staffing, and patent investigation; management and operation of employee clubs and restaurant management; administrative processing for payroll accounting; and contract manufacturing of electronic devices, as well as sale of hardware. Toyota Industries Corporation was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

