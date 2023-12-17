Reviewing Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) & K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) and K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 7.11% 11.93% 5.59% K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutrien and K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $37.88 billion 0.72 $7.66 billion $4.33 12.68 K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.97 7.79

Analyst Ratings

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than K+S Aktiengesellschaft. K+S Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nutrien and K+S Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 8 10 0 2.47 K+S Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nutrien presently has a consensus target price of $77.65, suggesting a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Nutrien’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. K+S Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nutrien pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. K+S Aktiengesellschaft pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nutrien has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Nutrien is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutrien beats K+S Aktiengesellschaft on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names. The company also provides potash, magnesium, and salt products for various industrial applications under the APISAL, AXAL, KASA, k-DRILL, NUTRIKS, REGENIT, and SOLSEL brand names. K+S Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

