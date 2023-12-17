Reviewing Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 2 3 0 0 1.60 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allison Transmission and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.31%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 21.63% 62.80% 13.31% Innoviz Technologies -1,689.54% -76.16% -55.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.77 billion 1.91 $531.00 million $7.05 8.36 Innoviz Technologies $7.54 million 58.20 -$126.87 million ($0.92) -2.89

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It provides its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. The company also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. It serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Innoviz Technologies



Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

