Reviewing Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.70 $5.63 million $1.85 6.46 Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.34 $2.24 billion $1.51 8.52

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 20.04% N/A N/A Huntington Bancshares 22.55% 14.71% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Resource Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Bancshares 1 8 4 1 2.36

Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.74%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats First Resource Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Resource Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, and stop payments, as well as telephone, text, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.