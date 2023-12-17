Reviewing ECARX (ECX) and The Competition

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ECARX and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 413 1877 3179 85 2.53

ECARX currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.45%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -373.13% -219.58% -19.07%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECARX and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $4.32 billion -$223.18 million -3.77 ECARX Competitors $1.88 billion $39.40 million 27.75

ECARX has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ECARX beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

