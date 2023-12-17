Reviewing Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Akanda has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A MariMed -0.76% 3.54% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akanda and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akanda and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.62 -$11.66 million N/A N/A MariMed $134.01 million 0.83 $13.47 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MariMed beats Akanda on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

