Reviewing Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Achilles Therapeutics and argenx are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.89) -0.46 argenx $445.27 million 61.43 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -111.30

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 argenx 1 2 16 1 2.85

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,164.37%. argenx has a consensus price target of $550.95, indicating a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.33% -37.49% argenx -22.70% -16.54% -14.82%

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

