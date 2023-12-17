Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RPHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 309,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 937,540 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 962,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

