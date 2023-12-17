Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RPHM stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

