Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.55 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPHM
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 309,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 937,540 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 962,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reneo Pharmaceuticals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.