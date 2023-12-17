Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

