Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 925 ($11.61) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSCV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.93) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group Price Performance

discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 769 ($9.65) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 958 ($12.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £737.09 million, a PE ratio of 3,343.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 649.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 737.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.