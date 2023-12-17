Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 925 ($11.61) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSCV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.93) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
