Quent Capital LLC Trims Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

