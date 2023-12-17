Quent Capital LLC Sells 853 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $698.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

