Quent Capital LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

