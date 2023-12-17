Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

JEF opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

