Quent Capital LLC Purchases 563 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BK opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

