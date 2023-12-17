Quent Capital LLC Purchases 539 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

