Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

