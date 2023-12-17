Quent Capital LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

