Quent Capital LLC Has $355,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $386.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.